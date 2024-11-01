India lose four key wickets after Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar make Kiwis sweat in humid Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

Team India have got off to a satisfactory start in the third Test of the series against New Zealand in Mumbai by virtue of impressive bowling performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Jadeja and Sundar headlined India's dominance on the opening day of the third Test. The left-arm orthodox bowler claimed a five-wicket haul - his second of the ongoing calendar year in Test cricket and Sundar added another memorable chapter to his wonderful series.

The day started with New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham winning the toss and opting to bat on a bare surface at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the advantage at the toss was soon neutralised by the Indian bowlers.

Akashdeep struck in the fourth over of the day and pinned Devon Conway in front of the stumps. The early strike was vital for India as they decided to include Mohammed Siraj in the XI at the expense of an unwell Jasprit Bumrah.

Sensing that the pitch didn't have anything in it for the pacers, Rohit introduced his right-arm off-break twins and it paid dividends.

Sundar produced a dream delivery to Tom Latham which deceived him and went on to clatter into his off-stump. Before the Kiwis could sense the danger, Sundar produced an identical delivery to see the back of Rachin Ravindra.

But just when it looked like India had New Zealand under check, the duo of Will Young and Daryl Mitchell stitched an 87-run stand for the fourth wicket and wrestled the momentum back. The partnership put India under pressure but Jadeja got rid of Young to give India the much-needed reprieve.

Jadeja then ran through the batting order and also went past Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma in terms of the most wickets taken by Indians in Test cricket. Daryl Mitchell batted sensibly and also launched an onslaught as India made their way into the Kiwi tail. However, Mitchell couldn't get to the three-figure mark and was dismissed by Sundar on 82. India dismissed the Blackcaps for 235 but the visitors weren't done for the day.

Matt Henry got Rohit cheaply to dent India in their seventh over. Rohit's dismissal brought Shubman Gill to the crease and he added 53 runs for the second wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, before India could see the rest of the day without any further damage the Kiwis came back strongly and took control.

Jaiswal failed to execute a reverse sweep and was cleaned up by Ajaz Patel. India sent Mohammed Siraj at four to secure their middle order but Siraj was trapped LBW (Leg before wicket) on the first ball. The last wicket to fall on the day was Virat Kohli after he was found short of his crease while attempting desperate a run.

Rishabh Pant and Gill took India to 86 for the loss of four wickets at Stumps.