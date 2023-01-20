IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | Will this fast bowler sit out? Decoding India's Playing XI for second match

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India face New Zealand in second ODI on 21st January

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | The Indian Cricket team managed to win the first ODI against New Zealand amid Michael Bracewell's show in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma's men, who scored a giant total of 349 in the first innings, clinched the game by just 12 runs in the end. With some work to do in the bowling department, India face the Kiwis in the second match of the series in Raipur on 21st January.

India's Probable XI:

Top order

The top order of the team is doing the heavy load as Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have starred with the bat. Captain Rohit Sharma has got a few starts but has not been able to convert them. However, the top order of the team is set to feature Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the top three.

Middle-order

India's middle order is lacking fire in recent times. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were vital in the middle order but with them being out, the middle-order batters need to step up. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya are some big names. Kishan and Yadav are new to this batting phase in ODIs and would want to cement their places by giving worthy performances.

Lower order and bowling

The lower order featured the likes of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur in the previous game. While the Indian team fielded Mohammed Shami, Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav as pure bowlers in the first ODI. However, as the bowlers leaked runs, Umran Malik might make his place for someone like Shardul Thakur. There is no update on Yuzvendra Chahal's injury, so there shall be no threat to Kuldeep Yadav's place. Though Mohammed Shami was not at his best in the recent outings, he will likely find his place in the team. Meanwhile, there is no reason to rest Siraj as he is firing at the moment.

India's Probable XI for 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

