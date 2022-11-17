IND vs NZ, 1st T20I, Pitch Report: Here's everything you need to about Sky Stadium, Wellington

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Pitch Report

India and New Zealand are set to take on each other in the first of the three-match T20 series, starting November 18 in Wellington. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Sky Stadium, Wellington.

Pitch Report - IND vs NZ, 1st T20I

Will Toss Matter?

Out of the 19 matches played at this venue - 9 were won by the team batting first, and 10 were won by the chasing team. As such, the toss hasn't favoured any side. So toss won't be much of an issue, and it won't be a 'win the toss and win the match' kind of thing.

Sky Stadium - The Numbers Game

Most of the venues in New Zealand have drop-in pitches, and Sky Stadium is no different. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 154 but tends to drop 130 in the 2nd innings. The pitch tends to get a little slow as the match goes on but is generally good for batting and that shall remain the case in the 1st T20I.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 19

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 10

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 154

Average 2nd Inns scores: 130

Score Stats

The highest total recorded: 219/6 by NZ vs IND

The lowest total recorded: 96/10 by NZW vs ENGW

The highest score chased: 163/6 by NZ vs WI

The lowest score defended: 128/9 by ENGW vs NZW

T20 Squads

India squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

