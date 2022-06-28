IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Hooda becomes first Indian to score a ton in Ireland; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Deepak Hooda hits a ton for India

For quite some time now, Deepak Hooda has been in the form of his life. His purple patch started in the IPL (Indian Premier League) this year and since then he has been batting like a dream and has been making most of the opportunities that are being handed out to him. In the series opener, Hooda had the opportunity to open the innings and carried his bat through as he saw India home.

This match was a new challenge for Hooda as he was sent out to bat at number 3. Ishan Kishan was dismissed very cheaply and then walked out Deepak Hooda to bat. With the calm Sanju Samson at one end, Hooda just blasted through the Irish bowling and made a complete mockery out of them. The LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) batsman did what he can do best and kept on clubbing all the bowlers to different parts of the ground.

In the process, Deepak Hooda smashed 104 off 57 deliveries with 9 boundaries and 6 sixes at a staggering strike rate of 182.46. Hooda along with Samson stitched a partnership of 176 runs and raced ahead of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and established the highest partnership for India in T20Is. Deepak Hooda also is the only Indian to score a ton in Ireland and has scored the fourth fastest 100 for India in T20Is.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik