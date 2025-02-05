IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja set to join Kapil Dev in unique list during ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja

India are all set to continue their ongoing white-ball series against England. After five T20Is, both sides will next lock horns across three ODI matches. The first of the three ODIs will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

Ahead of the series, there are several milestones that the players will be chasing, and one such record could be claimed by ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Included in the squad for the ODI series against England, Jadeja could join former India skipper Kapil Dev in a unique list.

It is interesting to note that Jadeja needs just three wickets to join Kapil Dev in the list of players to have scored 6000 runs and taken 600 wickets across formats. Currently, the star all-rounder sits at 6,641 runs scored and 597 wickets taken, with Kapil Dev’s tally sitting at 9,031 runs scored along with 687 wickets.

If Jadeja manages to put in a good showing across the ODI series against England, the all-rounder will have joined an elite list of players. Furthermore, the upcoming series could also be good preparation for him and Team India ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The 36-year-old is also on the cusp of breaking former England pacer James Anderson’s record for most wickets taken in IND-ENG ODIs.

Where Anderson has taken 40 wickets from 31 matches against India in ODI cricket, Jadeja’s current tally sits at 39 wickets in 26 matches. He will hope that he can go on break Anderson’s record and register his name in the history books.

India managed to breeze past England in the recently concluded T20I series, winning four out of five matches, and with the return of several stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and many more, the Men in Blue will hope for another good performance in the upcoming ODI series.