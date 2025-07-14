IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin makes huge claim around Jofra Archer ahead of day 5 Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and opined that India's ace pacer Jofra Archer is not ready for Test cricket after his performance in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

New Delhi:

India is all set to take on England on day 5 of the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. It is worth noting that both sides are well into the clash, as day 4 ended with the visitors on a score of 58 runs, having lost four wickets in the process.

On the final day of the clash, where England need six wickets to win, India need 135 runs to chase down the target and register their second win of the series. England’s bowlers will need to be at the top of their game if they are looking to win the clash.

Speaking on the same, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and talked about England’s ace pacer Jofra Archer. The India spin legend claimed that Archer is not completely ready for a Test cricket return.

Despite a good first spell, Ashwin claimed that Archer did not seem to be in a good rhythm. "I am very sorry to say that Jofra Archer, he is not prepared for a Test match. He bowled a good first spell in the first innings, but England do need Jofra Archer to turn up on Day 5,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"At 58/4, there are only two England bowlers that are bowling really well. They are Ben Stokes and, luckily, Brydon Carse has found the right length. Otherwise, this England bowling attack is looking absolutely pedestrian," he added.

Ashwin picked his favourites to win Lord’s Test

Furthermore, Ravichandran Ashwin also picked his favourites to win the ongoing Lord’s Test. He opined that England is the favourite to win the clash going into day 5 of the game.

"England are favorites to win this Test match, at this point in time. It is a big prediction. I think England are favorites to win this Test match, but the two people who have a chance to change this game are KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant,” Ashwin said.