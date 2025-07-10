IND vs ENG Playing XIs: Jasprit Bumrah returns for India, as England win toss and bat IND vs ENG Playing XIs: England have won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Test at Lord's as the visitors made only one change to their playing XI. The five-match Test series is currently locked at 1-1. Here are playing XIs of both teams.

London:

The third Test between India and England is underway at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London. England have won the toss and opted to bat first, even as the visitors made one change to their playing XI. On expected lines, Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the line-up after resting at Edgbaston, and his presence will certainly boost India's bowling stocks alongside Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, with Prasidh Krishna dropped.

India have also kept their combination of two spinners with Washington Sundar faring decently as an all-rounder in the previous game. However, Shubman Gill revealed at the toss that he wasn't sure what to do with grass being cut down only on the morning of the Test.

"I was confused what to do till this morning. I would have bowled first. There would be something for the bowlers in the first session. Everyone chipped in and that's what the discussion was about. The bowlers are feeling confident, wasn't easy to pick 20 wickets on that (Edgbaston) wicket. I am feeling great, as a batter you expect to be in the middle of the situation and batting," he said.

Ben Stokes expects some help for fast bowlers in first session

England, after opting to bowl in the first two Tests, have decided to bat this time around. They conceded 471 and 587 in the first innings at Headingley and Edgbaston and will be hoping to put up such big scores now, having got a chance to make first use of the pitch with the bat. At the same time, with some grass on the surface, Ben Stokes noted that the first session will be crucial for the batters.

"Generally this surface has some help for the bowlers in the first hour. It (the mood) is good, well fought series and we are up for this game. The body is good. Quick turnaround, we are fresh and ready to go. Everyone likes playing at Lord's and you have to enjoy the occasion," Stokes said.

Who won the toss in third Test?

England won the toss and opted to bat first.

Here are playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj