IND vs ENG Playing XIs: India set to make two changes, England to rest Jofra Archer?

The T20I series between India and England is set to conclude today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts have already sealed the series 3-1 and would be keen on making it 4-1. On the other hand, England will be looking to gain some more confidence ahead of the ODI series and Champions Trophy with a few players being common in both white-ball formats.

As far as the playing XIs are concerned, both teams might make a few changes to their line-up with this being a dead rubber. Shivam Dube suffered a concussion in the last game after being hit on the helmet in the final over of the innings. He might end up missing the game as it generally takes more than a couple of days to recover. Harshit Rana replaced him as a much-debated substitute in Pune but India might look at Ramandeep Singh to play Dube's role in the entire match.

Moreover, Ramandeep is the only player to have not got a game in this series so far. Moreover, India might bring back Mohammed Shami who has played only one T20I on his international comeback. At the same time, if the conditions allow, the men in blue might also go in with an extra fast bowler benching one of the spinners.

As for England, they are likely to persist with Saqib Mahmood who bowled a triple-wicket maiden in the previous game. However, the visitors might rest Jofra Archer who has played all four matches of the series and is also part of ODI series that will commence on February 6. Gus Atkinson will mostly replace him who hasn't played since the first T20I while Rehan Ahmed might also get a look-in having not played a single game in the series.

India probable playing XI: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube/Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh/Harshit Rana

England probable playing XI: Phil Salt (WK), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid/Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood