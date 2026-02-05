IND vs ENG live streaming details: When and where to watch U19 World Cup final live on TV and stream online? England and India will clash in the U19 World Cup 2026 final on February 6 in Harare. England beat Australia in the semis, while India reached their 10th final after a record chase against Afghanistan and will aim for a sixth title. Check where to watch in India.

Harare:

The U19 World Cup 2026 final will pit England against India in a much-anticipated title decider at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabew ob Friday, February 6. The Thomas Rew-led side reached the summit clash following a commanding victory over arch-rivals Australia in the semi-final. The captain led by example, scoring a century, anchoring England to 277 runs in the first innings. Australia showed intent and moved to 250, falling 27 runs short. With that, England now have the opportunity to secure their second U19 World Cup title, the first since 1988.

India’s path to the title game was historic. In their semifinal clash with Afghanistan, India chased down a monumental target of 311 runs, which is the highest successful run chase in U19 World Cup history. Opener Aaron George played some brilliant cricket in the middle, scoring a scintillating century, while captain Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had scored a half-century each as India chased it down with 53 balls remaining.

With that, India have now come closer to their sixth U19 World title. It will be their 10th final in the competition. They are the most successful team in the competition's history and it’s all about extending the record when they play the final against England.

Key battles to watch include England’s Manny Lumsden, among the leading wicket-takers, trying to unsettle India’s top order and India’s Henil Patel, who will lead the bowling attack against England’s prolific batters. Both sides possess players capable of turning the game, with India’s batting depth and England’s balanced attack setting up a compelling tactical contest.

U19 World Cup 2026 final Broadcast Details

When to watch U19 World Cup 2026 final between India and England?

U19 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Friday, February 6.

At what time does the U19 World Cup 2026 final begin?

The U19 World Cup 2026 final match will begin at 01:00 PM IST.

Where is the U19 World Cup 2026 final being held?

The U19 World Cup 2026 final will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

Where can you watch the U19 World Cup 2026 final on TV in India?

The U19 World Cup 2026 final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the U19 World Cup 2026 final online in India?

Indian fans can watch the U19 World Cup 2026 final live on JioHotar.