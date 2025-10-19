Advertisement
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score: England opt to bat first, India drop Jemimah Rodrigues

After two consecutive defeats, India play England in ODI World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side aims to bounce back into the competition while England need just one win to qualify for the semis.

Indian cricket team
Indian cricket team Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Indore:

After back-to-back defeats to South Africa and Australia, India look to bounce back against England on October 19 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side enjoyed a week off, but during this phase, the players were spotted training hard to restify the mistakes they have made in the tournament. The captain particularly battted for longer hours in the nets to get back into momentum.

When it comes to England, the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side is just one win away from qualifying for the semis. However, the side had much difficulty in playing Pakistan in their previous match, scoring just 133 runs. They were heading for a defeat but thanks to the rain god, England earned a point in Colombo.

Match Scorecard

 

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG Live Score: India look to bounce back in Indore after back-to-back defeats in ODI World Cup

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:59 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action

    We are done with the national anthems and now the players are out in the middle. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Tammy Beaumont open for England, while Renuka Singh has been handed the new ball.

  • 2:46 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    300th game for Heather Knight

    Heather Kngiht became the 8th player to play 300 international matches in women’s cricket after Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Edwards, Mitahli Raj and Sophie Devine.

  • 2:37 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England Playing XI

    England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

  • 2:36 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India dropped Jemimah Rodrigues

    India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

  • 2:32 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Alright then, it's toss time!

    England won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 2:29 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pitch report:

    "It is a very hard surface and rolled very well. It is a fresh wicket. There have been two games and the average score is 275. It is for the batters. It can also assist the seamers because there is decent cover of grass. Expect a high-scoring game," reckons Mithali Raj.

  • 2:27 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's the weather look like?

    Well, it's sunny in here. The players are currently training in the middle as we gear up for the toss. It did rain last evening, which slightly spoiled India's training but it was optional day anyway. Anyway, no chance of rain today.

  • 2:24 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Helloooo from Indoreeee!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and England from the Holkar Stadium in Indore. After back-to-back defeats, the Harmanpreet Kaur and co. look for their third win of the ODI World Cup. England, on the other hand, just need a win to qualify. Are you ready for the blockbuster clash?

