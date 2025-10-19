Live IND vs ENG Live Score: England opt to bat first, India drop Jemimah Rodrigues After two consecutive defeats, India play England in ODI World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side aims to bounce back into the competition while England need just one win to qualify for the semis.

Indore:

After back-to-back defeats to South Africa and Australia, India look to bounce back against England on October 19 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side enjoyed a week off, but during this phase, the players were spotted training hard to restify the mistakes they have made in the tournament. The captain particularly battted for longer hours in the nets to get back into momentum.

When it comes to England, the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side is just one win away from qualifying for the semis. However, the side had much difficulty in playing Pakistan in their previous match, scoring just 133 runs. They were heading for a defeat but thanks to the rain god, England earned a point in Colombo.

Match Scorecard