IND vs ENG: Jos Buttler not worried about playing T20s ahead of ODI Champions Trophy

England skipper Jos Buttler has cleared that the scheduling of the five-match T20I series against India is not going to affect their preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. For the unversed, India and England will face in the first of the five T20Is on January 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The two teams will also face each other in the three-match ODI series closer to the Champions Trophy.

But both India and England will play only these three ODIs in the run-up to the marquee tournament. This begs the question if the T20Is could've been reduced for One-Day Internationals with an ICC event coming soon. However, Buttler is only excited with the prospect of playing a champion team like India and is looking forward to doing well not worrying much about the schedule.

"It's going to be a great series against a really top side in their own conditions. There's loads to look forward to. I'm not worried about schedules at the moment. I'm just looking forward to playing some games," the England skipper said on the eve of the first T20I against India. "I think it's going to be a really exciting T20 series. Obviously, there's some ODIs to follow, so yeah, I'm just looking forward to the games," he added.

Meanwhile, England have also announced their playing XI for the first T20I as Ben Duckett is set to make a comeback at the top of the order. Buttler will move down to number three in the batting order even as the England captain has also given up gloves to Phil Salt who will do the wicketkeeping in this series.

England playing XI for first T20I vs India: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook (vc), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood