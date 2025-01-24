IND vs ENG: England make one change to their line-up for second T20I in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team

England have announced their playing 12 for the second T20I against India to be played on Saturday (January 25) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The visitors are set to make one change to their playing XI with Gus Atkinson dropped while Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith have made it to the 12-member squad.

The Jos Buttler-led side didn't really arrive at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the series opener getting bundled out for 132 runs in their 20 overs. Even with the ball, they conceded the target in just 12.5 overs with the Indian batters, especially Abhishek Sharma, going all guns blazing against them.

Atkinson had a forgettable outing in the clash mustering only two runs in 13 deliveries and then went for 38 runs in his two overs. England are certain to make at least change to their playing XI but it remains to be seen if Jamie Smith gets an opportunity to make his debut in the shortest format of the game. As for Brydon Carse, he has played four T20Is so far and accounted for six wickets so far at an average of 15.33.

The visitors are playing a T20I in Chennai for the first time while the venue is hosting a game in this format for the first time since 2017.

England playing 12 for second T20I: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy