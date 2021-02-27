IND vs ENG: Chris Woakes leaves bio-secure bubble to return to England

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Woakes left the bio-secure bubble on Thursday to leave for his home.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has left for England for his scheduled break, and will not be available for selection in the fourth and final Test of the series against England.

According to ESPNCricnfo, Woakes left the bio-secure bubble on Thursday to leave for his home.

Woakes has remained with the English team on the road throughout the side's tours to South Africa, Sri Lanka and India. However, the all-rounder did not feature in the playing XI in any of the tour.

Earlier, Moeen Ali left the side for his scheduled break after the second Test in Chennai. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler took part in the first Test, before leaving for England. Ben Foakes replaced Buttler in the side.

Jonny Bairstow, who was rested for the first-two Test matches, returned to the playing XI in the third match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is all a part of England's ongoing rotation policy, keeping in mind the players' mental and physical health while playing in the bio-secure bubbles across multiple countries.

Earlier, the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad ended within two days, becoming the shortest Test since World War II, as India secured an emphatic 10-wicket win. England's chances for a qualification in the final of the World Test Championship ended with the defeat in the game.

India now need a win or a draw in the final Test -- also at the same venue -- to secure a place in the titular clash against New Zealand at Lord's.