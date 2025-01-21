Tuesday, January 21, 2025
     
IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh on the cusp of creating all-time record for India in T20Is

IND vs ENG: India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh will take the new ball in the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He has a knack for taking quick wickets upfront and is likely to create the record in his first couple of overs. Here are more details...

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 21, 2025 12:23 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 12:23 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Arshdeep Singh

After a break of a couple of weeks, international cricket resumes for team India with the five-match T20I series against England. The opening game of the series will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh will be eager to create an all-time record in the clash. The left-arm bowler has so far picked up 95 wickets for India and is only two scalps away from becoming the highest wicket-taker for the country.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is not in the reckoning anymore, is currently the highest wicket-taker with 96 wickets to his name in 79 innings at an average of 25.09 and a strike rate of 18.7. However, Arshdeep has only played 60 T20Is so far to account for 95 scalps in the shortest format of the game at an impeccable average of 18.1 and a strike rate of 13.05.

In fact, Arshdeep has a chance to become the first-ever Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in T20 Internationals in this series. Along with him, even Hardik Pandya has a chance to climb the ladder having picked up 89 wickets in 97 innings so far.

Most wickets for India in T20Is

Players Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal 96
Arshdeep Singh 95
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 90
Jasprit Bumrah 89
Hardik Pandya 89

Overall, Arshdeep Singh will be the 20th bowler in the shortest form of the game to reach 100 wickets if he picks five more wickets. Pandya also has a chance to do so if he clicks with the ball over the course of the next five T20Is in the blue jersey. It is surprising to see none of the Indian bowlers have so far completed a century of wickets despite playing second most T20Is (242). For the unversed, Pakistan have played most T20I matches (253) in history so far.

