IND vs ENG: Adil Rashid eyes special milestone, set to join James Anderson, Stuart Broad in major record list

India and England are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series as part of their final preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The Indian team recently defeated England in the five-match T20I series 4-1 and will look to double it up in the ODI series as the Champions Trophy sits on the horizon.

Spinners are likely to be key in India for the ODI series as well as in Pakistan and Dubai for the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, England's lead spinner Adil Rashid is eyeing a special record as he gears up to lend his support in England's hunt towards an ICC title.

Meanwhile, Rashid is eyeing a special milestone in international cricket and will look to get to it in the ODI series against India. Rashid is four wickets away from becoming the seventh England player to reach to 400 international wickets, a feat previously touched by the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, among others.

Anderson is the leader of the pack for England bowlers with the most wickets across the three formats, while Broad follows him on second. Here is the list.

Most wickets for England in international cricket:

1 - James Anderson: 991 wickets in 401 matches

2 - Stuart Broad: 847 wickets in 344 matches

3 - Ian Botham: 528 wickets in 218 matches

4 - Darren Gough: 466 wickets in 218 matches

5 - Graeme Swann: 410 wickets in 178 matches

6 - Bob Willis: 405 wickets in 154 matches

7 - Adil Rashid: 396 wickets in 286 matches

England suffered a 1-4 hammering in the T20I series and will look to bounce back in the ODIs. England are likely to miss wicketkeeper Jamie Smith in the first two ODIs due to his calf issue. Spinner Rehan Ahmed has been asked to stay with the England squad and provide support to the lone specialist spinner Rashid.

Meanwhile, India have added Varun Chakravarthy to their squad for the England series after the leg-spinner's brilliance in the T20I series against the Three Lions.

England's squad for India ODIs and Champions Trophy:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

India's squad for England ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (first two ODIs), Jasprit Bumrah (third ODI), Varun Chakravarthy