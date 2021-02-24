IND vs ENG 3rd Test | Virat Kohli, Joe Root react after 3rd Umpire overrules Ben Stokes' catch

Image Source : TWITTER Ben Stokes' catch

England's Ben Stokes stirred up a controversy when his catch was ruled out in the third Test against India at the newly renamed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The instance happened at the start of India's first innings when Shubman Gill was on strike, facing veteran Stuart Broad under lights.

Broad's delivery caught Gill's edge and flew low towards Stokes in the slips. The on-field umpire gave out as the soft-signal but the TV umpire was quick to spot that the ball had touched the ground before Stokes completed the catch.

Stokes and skipper Root were also left amused with the TV Umpire's decision. Root shook his head in disbelief. India skipper Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was surprised at England's appeal.

Earlier, India spinners bundled out England for just 112 inside two sessions at a virgin strip in Motera. Axar Patel plucked his second five-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin took three to disrupt England's run-flow.

Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test for India, also chipped in with one wicket. The lanky pacer opened the floodgates as he dismissed opener, Dominic Sibley, for nought.

Captain Joe Root then stuck with Zak Crawley as the latter hit a counter-attacking half-century. However, the pair couldn't see England through to the end of the session, with Root falling to Ashwin for 17. Root was the second-highest scorer with a 58-ball 17