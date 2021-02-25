IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Joe Root takes three wickets in nine balls as India suffer middle-order collapse

Image Source : BCCI Joe Root and Rishabh Pant

England skipper Joe Root struck in his very first ball as he dismissed Rishabh Pant to put India in trouble on Day 2 of the third Test at the newly renamed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Root bowled a tossed-up delivery which landed outside off and turned away, taking a thick inside edge of Pant's bat. Ben Foakes made no mistake behind the stumps as India lost wickets in quick succession.

Hosts India started the second Day on 99/3, with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. However, the Indian batting unit collapsed in minutes, losing five wickets within 26 runs.

Rahane (7) was first trapped by Jack Leach very early on the second day. Leach struck again in his next over as he dismissed a well-set Rohit Sharma on 66.

However, it was Root who was the wrecker-in-chief with the pink ball. The England skipper first dismissed Pant and followed it with wickets of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

In the 46th over, Root clipped the top of the off-stump to dismiss Sundar on the very first delivery. He struck again on the third ball as Axar decided to take the ariel root. The ball, however, went straight to Dom Sibley at short cover.