IND vs ENG 3rd T20I live streaming details: When and where to watch third game in Rajkot on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India and England players.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I live streaming: India and England are set to have a crack in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, January 28. The Indian team is leading the series 2-0 and have a chance to bag it when they step onto the field at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot against the Three Lions.

The Indian batters have put up a show while the bowlers have played a crucial role too. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy were doing the damage with the ball in the first match to dismiss England on 132. Abhishek Sharma's blistering 34-all 79 guided the Men in Blue to a comfortable win.

England batters had a better outing in the second T20I, scoring 165/9. Tilak Varma showed nerves of steel as he took the hosts to a nail-biting two-wicket victory with his 72 from 55 deliveries.

The caravan now moves to the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot for the third clash. Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will the India vs England 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be held on the 29th of January, Tuesday.

Where will India vs England 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will take place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

When will India vs England 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I between India and England will start at 7:00 PM (IST), with the toss at 6:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I on TV?

Live telecast of the India vs England 3rd T20I will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I online?

Live streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app