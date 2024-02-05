IND vs ENG: What is England's highest successful run chase in Test cricket in Asia?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team players.

England are up against a stern task against India at the latter's home as they are asked to chase down 399 in the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue scored 255 runs in the second innings to add to their 143-run lead in the first innings and set a daunting target ahead of England's Bazball. Have they chased a score over 300? Yes, they have but what about in Asia?

Under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England love chasing and they have done so several times previously. Out of ten times of asking, the Three Lions have been successful in chasing down targets in the fourth innings eight times since June 1, 2022. They have toured Asia under this association too when they came to Pakistan at the end of December 2022. But they chased the target only once then, a 167-run target which was gunned down in just 28.1 overs.

What is England's highest successful run chase in Tests in Asia?

The highest score chased by England in Asia is 209, which Alastair Cook's team achieved against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in March 2010. They have also chased 208 against Pakistan at the Lahore Stadium in 1961. Other than this, they have gunned down a total of 200 in Asia only once, a 207-run chase at the previously known Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi in 1972 against India.

Highest successful chase by England in Asia:

209 - vs BAN in 2010, Mirpur

208 - vs PAK in 1961, Lahore

207 - vs IND in 1972, Delhi

176 - vs PAK in 2000, Karachi

171 - vs SL in 1982, Colombo