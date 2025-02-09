IND vs ENG: 26-year-old called up as cover for England ahead of third ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tom Banton

With England taking on India in a white-ball series, the side has failed to put in some good performances so far. After a 4-1 loss in the T20I series, England failed to win the first ODI of the series in Nagpur as well. With the second ODI underway in Cuttack, England just have two matches left to set their footing in the series.

Ahead of the third ODI, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) came forward and announced 26-year-old Tom Banton as the cover for the side in the third game. It is worth noting that Jacob Bethell, who featured for England in the first ODI against India in Nagpur, has sustained a left hamstring injury. Interestingly, Banton last played an ODI for England in August 2020. However, his form in the shortest format of the game in franchise cricket has been exceptional.

“England Men have called up Somerset batter Tom Banton as cover for the third ODI against India in Ahmedabad, which starts on Wednesday. Warwickshire batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who featured in the first ODI defeat in Nagpur, has sustained a left hamstring injury. The injury will be assessed further when the team arrives in Ahmedabad on Monday,” ECB said in a statement.

"Banton, who last played for England in an ODI in August 2020, has been in outstanding form in T20 franchise cricket. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the UAE ILT20 competition, where he has amassed 493 runs from 11 innings at an average of 54.77, including two centuries," the release added.

Banton will arrive in India on Monday, February 10, and England will hope for some good performances in the remaining games of the series. India managed to put in a good showing in the Nagpur clash, registering a comfortable win. However, England seems to have gotten off to a good start to the clash in Cuttack as the side hopes to level the series.