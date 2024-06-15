IND vs CAN weather report, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms over dead rubber in Lauderhill, Florida

Follow us on Image Source : AP Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida ahead of IND vs CAN T20 World Cup match on June 15, 2024

Fans are expected to witness a rain washout when India will take on Canada in the 33rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Lauderhill on Saturday, June 14. India have already secured a Super 8 qualification and Canada are out of the race so the game holds no importance in terms of points.

Rain and thunderstorms have been consistent throughout the week in Lauderhill. The first match of this World Cup at this venue was washed out due to a wet outfield on Friday where the USA stormed into the Super 8 with five points.

India will target four consecutive wins and are playing their first-ever T20I against Canada. Rohit Sharma's men are likely to tinker with their playing combination to give rest to some of the key figures ahead of crucial Super 8 matches. On the other hand, Canada will be looking to end their eventful campaign with a win at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Lauderhill weather on June 15

According to the AccuWeather forecast, there is a 35%-45% chance of precipitation during the match and a 50% chance of thunderstorms. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius throughout the afternoon and the humidity will be 80%. Google weather forecast also suggests a 30% chance of morning rain, which is likely to be consistent throughout the match.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube.

Canada's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh.