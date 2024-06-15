Saturday, June 15, 2024
     
  IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024, Live Score: Mizzle in Lauderhill ahead of India vs Canada, inspection at 8 PM
IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024, Live Score: Mizzle in Lauderhill ahead of India vs Canada, inspection at 8 PM

IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024, Live Score: India face Canada in their last match of Group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue are already in the Super Eights and the game against Canada will be a chance to potentially test some of their bench strength. Follow for the latest updates.

June 15, 2024
IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Canada live match.

IND vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Canada, latest updates, free streaming, scorecard, Lauderhill, Florida 

IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024, Live Score: India take on Canada in their final league game of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The Men in Blue already have assured their place in the Super Eight stage and now would be looking to end the league stage on a high note. The Men in Blue have three wins in their three games and can test their bench strength before the Super Eight rolls in.

Canada took heart from their game against Pakistan, where they gave some fight to the Green Shirts. But they face an even tough opponent in India in their last group game. With nothing at stake, Canada will look to go without fear and try to run India for their money. But keep an eye on the Weather, which can play a spoilsport

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024, Latest Updates

  • Jun 15, 2024 6:55 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Wet outfield to delay toss

    The toss is set to be delayed due to wet outfield. The inspection will take place at 8 PM

  • Jun 15, 2024 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Weather update

    The outfield is wet in Lauderhill but the skies are clear. Rain came down in the morning but we hope, we get a game today.

  • Jun 15, 2024 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: India's last group game vs Canada

    India take on Canada in their final league game ahead of the all-important Super Eight stage. The Men in Blue look to end the league stage unscathed after winning three matches in a row and booking their ticket to the next stage. Canada will look to give their best against an Indian side, that does not hold back. Follow for the latest updates on the game.

