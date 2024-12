IND vs BAN U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score: Yudhajit Guha draws first blood after India elect to field first

Live now IND vs BAN U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score: Yudhajit Guha draws first blood after India elect to field first IND vs BAN U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score: India are the most successful team in the history of the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup tournament. The Men in Blue have eight titles to their credit. On the other hand, Bangladesh are the defending champions.