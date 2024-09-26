IND vs BAN: Team India's practice session cancelled as rain plays spoilsport in Kanpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India

After thrashing Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai, India are aiming to make it 2-0 in Kanpur with the second and final Test scheduled to commence on September 27 (Friday). However, the weather is likely to play spoilsport during the Test match. In fact, rain has forced Team India to cancel its practice session a day before the game. The Indian players reached the Green Park Stadium but had to return to hotel with persistent rain in Kanpur.

The weather forecast on the first three days of the Test match is not great either, with rain predicted till Sunday in Kanpur. This has put a huge question mark on the result of this Test as a draw will hurt India's PCT even though they are on top of the points table in the World Test Championship. India's PCT currently is 71.67 and after the Bangladesh series, they are scheduled to play eight more Test matches in this WTC cycle.

India are the favourites to win the series 2-0 but if Bangladesh escape with a draw, the hosts will feel missed out on yet another clean sweep at home. Moreover, to keep their PCT above 60, India will have to win a majority of their Tests at home as well with the five-match Test series Australia is scheduled down under.

Fool-proof security plan developed by police

Comprehensive security plans have been prepared for the second Test between India and Bangladesh. According to ACP Harish Chander, a formal complaint was lodged on September 23 (Monday) against 20 members of Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha for allegedly planning a 'havan' and blocking the road in front of the stadium protesting against Bangladesh.

"We are reviewing the security arrangements to leave no stone unturned and (are) confident of getting an adequate police force to meet the requirements," ACP Haris Chander said.

(Inputs from Gyanendra)