IND vs BAN T20I series live telecast: When and where to watch 1st game on TV, online?

India are all set to have a crack at Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series starting on October 6. After sweeping the Bangla Tigers in a two-match Test series, the Men in Blue will be looking to continue their dominance in the shortest format.

A fresh-looking Indian team will be taking on Bangladesh as all the members of the Test squad have been either rested or released for the Irani Cup fixture between Mumbai and the Rest of India. While the team has senior pros like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, as many as three uncapped players - Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy - are also present in the squad.

Bangladesh have a much more experienced squad but they will be tested hard by the hosts. The T20I series opener at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior will be the first International match at the venue. The last International game played in Gwalior was way back in 2010 when Sachin Tendulkar had become the first man to hit a double hundred in ODIs. That game came at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

Ahead of the much-anticipated T20I series between the two Asian sides, here is how you can watch the action.

When will the IND vs BAN 1st T20I take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I will take place on Sunday, October 6.

Where will the IND vs BAN 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I match will take place at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

How to watch the IND vs BAN T20I series on TV?

The India vs Bangladesh T20I series will be available on Sports18 Network on TV.

How to stream IND vs BAN 1st T20I online?

The live streaming of the IND vs BAN 1st T20I will be available on JioCinema.

India squad for T20I series:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh squad for T20I series:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.