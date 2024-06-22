IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 weather report: Will rain wash out Super 8 clash in North Sound, Antigua?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY North Sound ground.

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 weather report: India are all set to face Bangladesh in their second match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday, June 22. The Men in Blue are one of the few unbeaten teams in the tournament and look to continue their dominant run.

The Bangla Tigers suffered a loss to Australia in their rain-curtailed Super 8 opener in Antigua on June 20 (local time) and have less than 48 hours before their second game at the same venue. The clash was cut short by rain after the first innings and then in the second innings. Will it be wet again in the India vs Bangladesh clash?

Decent chance of precipitation on the IND vs BAN match-day

According to Accuweather, there is a decent 40% chance of precipitation on June 22, the match day of the India vs Bangladesh clash. The match will begin at 10:30 AM local time, 8:00 PM IST on June 22. In the morning there are 40% chances of rain with 100% cloud cover.

The chances of precipitation go down to 23% in the afternoon with 99% cloud cover. It will be cloudy and breezy in the afternoon as per the weather forecast.

If the match is washed out, then both the teams will earn a point each as there are no reserve days for the Super 8 clashes. India won their opening match of the stage against Afghanistan by 47 runs and are in second place in the points table. Australia are on the top with a better Net run rate. If the game gets washed out, India will get a point and will move to the top but the clash against Australia will become a crucial one if Afghanistan somehow manages to win both of their remaining games - one against Australia and the other against Bangladesh.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar