IND vs BAN: 'Stop thinking about IPL & think about nation'- Danish Kaneria slams IND for series loss vs BAN

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: The Indian cricket team on Wednesday suffered a rare series loss against Bangladesh in an ODI series. Rohit Sharma's men were outplayed by a strong fight by the Bangladeshi side, who held their nerves despite the Indian skipper's heroic knock in the second ODI. Following India's loss, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed the Indian team.

Highlighting India's below-par performance in the second ODI, Kaneria stated that the bowlers did not do enough to stop the Bangladesh batting. "The Bangladesh bowlers bowled really well but the Indians bowlers were third class. See where is Indian cricket going. The Bangladesh wickets are similar to that of India but the Indian bowlers were exposed today. India did not go for the kill when Bangladesh were 69/6," Kaneria said in a video on his Youtube channel.

Stop thinking about IPL- Kaneria

The former spinner also stated that the Indian team should stop thinking about IPL and think about the nation first. "You are preparing for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. There are batting-friendly tracks there but your bowlers are getting hit, you have not prepared the lot of the bowlers yet. Bring on, stop thinking about IPL and think about the Indian team. The country's team is most important. Yes you earn well from IPL but you can earn well from International Cricket too," Kaneria said.

The 41-year-old also stated that head coach Rahul Dravid is finding his time difficult with the Indian support staff and predicted he might exit soon. He also predicted that the Bangladesh team can beat India in the Test series as well. “There is no surety about the batting positions of the players because they have been asked to bat at various positions over the last few months. The bowling attack has kept changing. No proper planning or execution. I don’t even think there is a plan in place for the Indian team. Indian cricket has gone down and Bangladesh have got a very good chance of winning the Test matches as well,” the former Pakistani cricketer added.

