IND vs BAN pitch report, T20 World Cup: How will surface at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua

IND vs BAN pitch report: India will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when they take on Bangladesh in the crucial Super 8 game in North Sound on Saturday, June 22. India target an early semifinal berth with a potential win against Bangladesh and if Afghanistan lose their next game against Australia.

After dominating the first-round fixtures in the USA, Rohit Sharma's men continued their momentum in West Indies with an impressive 47-run win over Afghanistan while defending 181 in their first Super 8 game. With Australia also starting their Super 8 journey with a big win over Bangladesh, India will be looking to avoid any late surprises for the semifinal qualification.

On the other hand, Bangladesh suffered a big 28-run loss on a DLS method against Australia after being restricted to just 140 while batting first at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. Najmul Shanto's side have won just once in 13 T20I games played against India.

IND vs BAN, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Pitch Report

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket with both batters and bowlers getting excellent help at some stages. The pitch has proved beneficial for the big hitters in this World Cup so far with South Africa scoring the highest-ever T20I score of 194 against the USA here. In the latest game at this venue, Bangladesh were restricted to 140 by Australia with pace bowlers dominating the game.

North Sound, Antigua venue T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 35

Matches won batting first: 16

Matches won bowling first: 17

Average first innings score: 123

Average second innings score: 105

Highest total scored: 194/4 by South Africa vs the United States

Highest score chased: 153/3 by Scotland vs Oman

Lowest total recorded: 47/10 by Oman vs England

Lowest total defended: 95/5 by India women vs West Indies women

IND vs BAN​ probable playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.