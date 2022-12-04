IND vs BAN: 'No rest You are playing for India'- Sunil Gavaskar sends warning to India for 2023 ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sunil Gavaskar warns India

IND vs BAN 1st ODI: The countdown for the 2023 ODI World Cup has started as India look to host the mega action of Cricket at its home. The World Cup is less than a year away now and India are starting to prepare for the World Cup as they are currently facing Bangladesh in a three-match series. However, as India begin their roadmap for 2023, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has sent a stern warning to the Indian team.

Speaking ahead of the ODI series between India and Bangladesh, Gavaskar warned the key Indian players and stated that if they have to win the ODI World Cup, there should be no rest for them. “I hope there is not much chopping and changing in the team. I also hope players will not take too many breaks. If this happens, the combination takes a long time to gel when you come into the World Cup. And then in World Cup, there are no matches where you can afford to lose," Gavaskar said.

He added, "So it is crucial that the core plays all matches. Yes, there will be an odd player coming in somewhere when you need an extra bowler or a batter. But the core has to play every single ODI. No rest. You are playing for India. No rest. If you want to win the World Cup. And for that, you need that combination to be absolutely gelling every single match."

The Indian team is not fielding their best Playing XI in all of the matches they are taking part in. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, key players decided to skip a few series and the playing combination was hampered. Also, after the World Cup in Australia, senior players missed the ODIs against New Zealand. India will play nearly 18 ODIs next year before the World Cup and the Men in Blue will have to find the missing pieces in their puzzle quickly to be all set for the marquee tournament next year

