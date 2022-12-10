LIVE IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI, latest Updates & Score: Mehidy sends Dhawan packing, IND 1 down
Miraz his having one spectacular series, he dismisses Dhawan, big blow to India
Ishan Kishan is trying to accelerate, India in dire need of big score
Good start from Bangladesh, only one run given in the first over
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
BAN have made two changes to the team. Taskin is back and Yasir Ali comes in.
Playing XI: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against India in third ODI.
