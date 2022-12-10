LIVE IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI, latest Updates & Score: Mehidy sends Dhawan packing, IND 1 down

BAN have made two changes to the team. Taskin is back and Yasir Ali comes in.

Playing XI: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed