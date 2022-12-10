Saturday, December 10, 2022
     
LIVE IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI, latest Updates & Score: Mehidy sends Dhawan packing, IND 1 down

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2022 11:54 IST
India take on Bangladesh
Image Source : INDIA TV India take on Bangladesh

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:53 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Dhawan departs

    Miraz his having one spectacular series, he dismisses Dhawan, big blow to India

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Kishan trying to take charge

    Ishan Kishan is trying to accelerate, India in dire need of big score

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:36 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Decent over from Mustafizur

    Good start from Bangladesh, only one run given in the first over

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    2 changes in the Indian XI

    India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:10 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    BAN Playing XI

    BAN have made two changes to the team. Taskin is back and Yasir Ali comes in.

    Playing XI: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

  • Dec 10, 2022 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    BAN win toss

    Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against India in third ODI.

