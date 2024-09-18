IND vs BAN: 3 Bangladesh players who could be a threat to team India in Test series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh cricket team training in Chennai ahead of first Test

Exactly a month ago, not many would've given Bangladesh an ounce of a chance in the two-match Test series against India. But ever since they defeated Pakistan away from home 2-0, many reckon India shouldn't take Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team lightly. Bangladesh have never beaten India in Tests in 13 matches and have lost 11 of them. But they will be confident of doing well this time around and pushing the hosts to the corner who haven't lost a single Test series at home since 2012.

Bangladesh are touring India for the first time since November 2019 when they were blown away by a Virat Kohli-led Indian team. India defeated them by an innings in both Test matches that were played in Indore and Kolkata. However, a lot has changed since then, especially in the Bangladesh team and several players have stepped up for them. Here we have a look at three players who could pose a massive threat for India in the upcoming series:

3 Bangladesh players who could be a threat to India

1. Nahid Rana

Nahid Rana stunned Pakistan batters with his pace and bounce last month. He is only 21 years old and clocks over 150 kph consistently. Rana is coming off a brilliant outing against Pakistan in the second Test where he picked up five wickets across two innings including that of star batter Babar Azam. With pace on his side and the surface in Chennai expected to be bouncy, India will have to be wary of Rana. Spin is not the only challenge for India to tackle against Bangladesh this time.

2. Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan is one player who has gradually improved as an all-rounder over the years. The 26-year-old has already played 45 Tests scoring 1625 runs and picking 174 wickets for Bangladesh. He looks certain to take over the mantle from Shakib Al Hasan and also bat higher up the order in the near future. Mehidy will be key for Bangladesh with the ball too having picked 11 wickets in two matches last time around in 2022. Mehidy is also in the form of his life having won the Player of the Series award against Pakistan for scoring 155 runs in two innings and picking 10 wickets. He will be massive for Bangladesh's fortunes if they are to beat India for the first time in Tests.

3. Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim is an all-time great for Bangladesh when it comes to Test cricket. His 191-run knock in the first Test against Pakistan gave Bangladesh hope to turn things around which they did eventually. Rahim's record against India is also superb having amassed 604 runs in 15 innings and is only 217 runs away from becoming the top-scorer in IND vs BAN Test matches. Rahim's form will be extremely important for Bangladesh if they are hoping to put up a fight against the Indian team.