IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: India, Bangladesh, fans hope for a better forecast, play in gloomy Kanpur

Bangladesh will need a miracle to push for a spot in the World Test Championship final if Kanpur Test is drawn given they already lost the series opener in Chennai. For India, it doesn't have dire consequences but it does affect their chances as for them to reach the final, they'll not only have to whitewash New Zealand at home 3-0 but also win a couple of Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Since the second day's play was suspended, the BCCI kept everyone busy on Saturday with the squad announcement for the T20I series against Bangladesh and the IPL 2025 retention rules and regulations. You can check out full coverage of both the events on India TV - squad, changes in the team, IPL retention rules, rules regarding overseas players and more.
There is a rain prediction from 9 AM to around 11 AM as per AccuWeather in Kanpur but the rest of the day looks clear on the radar. That was the case on Saturday too, however, the outfield was too wet to get dried in that period and eventually it was a washout. Hopefully, that's not the case today.
The Kanpur Test has one one damp squib of a game so far with just 35 overs of play being possible so far, all on the first day and nothing on the second. Rain, drizzle, poor drainage system have all contributed to the players being in the dressing room more than the field. As we begin our coverage for Day 3, it is with a hope to see some play possible as we welcome all of you on Sunday morning.
