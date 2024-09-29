Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: India, Bangladesh, fans hope for a better forecast, play in gloomy Kanpur
Live now

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: India, Bangladesh, fans hope for a better forecast, play in gloomy Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Inclement weather in Kanpur hasn't allowed much play in the second Test between India and Bangladesh. Only 35 overs have been possible and that too all of them on the opening day, the second day was poor showcase for the venue and there is only hope for Day 3.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2024 8:46 IST
IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : BCCI/BCB/INDIA TV IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: India, Bangladesh, fans hope for a better forecast, play in gloomy Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Updates: Only frustration, long wait and just groundsmen's failed attempts of clearing excess water off the covers were the highlights of the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. Actually, that's the only movement happened on the field on Day 2 in Kanpur as bad weather and poor drainage facilities didn't let even a single ball be bowled. The forecast is better for the third day but the start time might be delayed again if at all the play happens, given there is a prediction of a morning shower. The stop-start nature of this Test match will continue on Sunday as well. But hopefully, there's some 'start'. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 29, 2024 2:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    If rain forces a draw, then what happens to WTC scenario

    Bangladesh will need a miracle to push for a spot in the World Test Championship final if Kanpur Test is drawn given they already lost the series opener in Chennai. For India, it doesn't have dire consequences but it does affect their chances as for them to reach the final, they'll not only have to whitewash New Zealand at home 3-0 but also win a couple of Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

  • Sep 29, 2024 2:22 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    If not the Test match, BCCI kept everyone busy with several announcements

    Since the second day's play was suspended, the BCCI kept everyone busy on Saturday with the squad announcement for the T20I series against Bangladesh and the IPL 2025 retention rules and regulations. You can check out full coverage of both the events on India TV - squad, changes in the team, IPL retention rules, rules regarding overseas players and more.

  • Sep 29, 2024 2:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A better forecast on Day 3 in Kanpur

    There is a rain prediction from 9 AM to around 11 AM as per AccuWeather in Kanpur but the rest of the day looks clear on the radar. That was the case on Saturday too, however, the outfield was too wet to get dried in that period and eventually it was a washout. Hopefully, that's not the case today.

  • Sep 29, 2024 2:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh

    The Kanpur Test has one one damp squib of a game so far with just 35 overs of play being possible so far, all on the first day and nothing on the second. Rain, drizzle, poor drainage system have all contributed to the players being in the dressing room more than the field. As we begin our coverage for Day 3, it is with a hope to see some play possible as we welcome all of you on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement