IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: India, Bangladesh, fans hope for a better forecast, play in gloomy Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Updates: Only frustration, long wait and just groundsmen's failed attempts of clearing excess water off the covers were the highlights of the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. Actually, that's the only movement happened on the field on Day 2 in Kanpur as bad weather and poor drainage facilities didn't let even a single ball be bowled. The forecast is better for the third day but the start time might be delayed again if at all the play happens, given there is a prediction of a morning shower. The stop-start nature of this Test match will continue on Sunday as well. But hopefully, there's some 'start'. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3-