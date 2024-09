IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Start of play delayed on Day 2 due to rain in Kanpur, frustration continues

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/BCB/INDIA TV IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Start of play delayed on Day 2 due to rain in Kanpur, frustration continues

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Updates: It was a stop-start kind of day in Kanpur and we might be in for another such day at the office yet again, if the not-so-great forecast is to go by. Only 35 overs of play was possible on the first day of the series decider between India and Bangladesh. Looking at the weather, India's decision to bowl first - a first by an Indian captain at home in 9 years - might not be wrong, however, the very little assistance for the bowlers despite the spongy bounce suggested otherwise. Mominul Haque was solid in his defence on Friday and Mushfiqur Rahim joined after R Ashwin sent back skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. If the rain stays away, we could get a few more overs in compared to yesterday or at least we hope so. So stay tuned and follow all the live updates of Day 2 of the second Ind vs Ban Test match-