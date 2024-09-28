Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
  IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Start of play delayed on Day 2 due to rain in Kanpur, frustration continues
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Start of play delayed on Day 2 due to rain in Kanpur, frustration continues

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Only 35 overs of play was possible on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur due to bad weather. The forecast isn't great for the second day as well but the fans, the players and everyone stay optimistic.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2024 9:44 IST
IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates
IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Start of play delayed on Day 2 due to rain in Kanpur, frustration continues

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Updates: It was a stop-start kind of day in Kanpur and we might be in for another such day at the office yet again, if the not-so-great forecast is to go by. Only 35 overs of play was possible on the first day of the series decider between India and Bangladesh. Looking at the weather, India's decision to bowl first - a first by an Indian captain at home in 9 years - might not be wrong, however, the very little assistance for the bowlers despite the spongy bounce suggested otherwise. Mominul Haque was solid in his defence on Friday and Mushfiqur Rahim joined after R Ashwin sent back skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. If the rain stays away, we could get a few more overs in compared to yesterday or at least we hope so. So stay tuned and follow all the live updates of Day 2 of the second Ind vs Ban Test match-

Live updates :IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

  • Sep 28, 2024 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: Waiting game continues

    Virat Kohli is leading the chit-chat in the dressing room with head coach and captain around him. Bangladesh players too are trying to look at the conditions from their dressing room in the live pictures from the venue. There is no activity on the ground as there is a little drizzle still and the waiting game continues.

  • Sep 28, 2024 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here it is, the official confirmation! Start of play delayed

  • Sep 28, 2024 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Drizzling, not a great news at the start of Day 2

    It is drizzling and the start of the play on Day 2 is likely to be delayed. The forecast suggested 80 per cent chance of rain, as opposed to 92 per cent on Friday. There is hope but the rain has to stop. The covers came off for a bit but the rain resumed again.

  • Sep 28, 2024 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Mominul Haque solid for Bangladesh

    The wicket wasn't doing much off the surface for the bowlers and despite the spongy bounce, batters got value for their shots and if they played through the line, negotiating both the seamers and spinners wasn't that difficult and the former Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque played well for his unbeaten 40 and the visitors would want to continue for the longest.

  • Sep 28, 2024 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India choose to bowl but no great returns

    India opted to bowl first in the hope that there would be some help for the seamers early on given it was overcast throughout the day and the rain was lurking around. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj wenyt wicketless in their first spells before Akash Deep broke the jinx with a couple of wickets. R Ashwin also chipped in with the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto but the batters were able to have their say and if the weather allows, India will hope for a much better outing on Day 2.

  • Sep 28, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to Day 2 of the second IND vs BAN Test

    It was a wet and frustrating day in Kanpur on Friday, September 27 with rain and bad light interrupting cricket multiple times. Only 35 overs of play was possible as the play was abandoned two hours before the scheduled time of the stumps. The forecast isn't better for Day 2 but we all live in hope of at least some cricket on Day 2. Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test of IND vs BAN. Stay tuned as we bring all the updates you'll need for the day.

