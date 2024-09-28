IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Start of play delayed on Day 2 due to rain in Kanpur, frustration continues

Virat Kohli is leading the chit-chat in the dressing room with head coach and captain around him. Bangladesh players too are trying to look at the conditions from their dressing room in the live pictures from the venue. There is no activity on the ground as there is a little drizzle still and the waiting game continues.
It is drizzling and the start of the play on Day 2 is likely to be delayed. The forecast suggested 80 per cent chance of rain, as opposed to 92 per cent on Friday. There is hope but the rain has to stop. The covers came off for a bit but the rain resumed again.
The wicket wasn't doing much off the surface for the bowlers and despite the spongy bounce, batters got value for their shots and if they played through the line, negotiating both the seamers and spinners wasn't that difficult and the former Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque played well for his unbeaten 40 and the visitors would want to continue for the longest.
India opted to bowl first in the hope that there would be some help for the seamers early on given it was overcast throughout the day and the rain was lurking around. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj wenyt wicketless in their first spells before Akash Deep broke the jinx with a couple of wickets. R Ashwin also chipped in with the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto but the batters were able to have their say and if the weather allows, India will hope for a much better outing on Day 2.
It was a wet and frustrating day in Kanpur on Friday, September 27 with rain and bad light interrupting cricket multiple times. Only 35 overs of play was possible as the play was abandoned two hours before the scheduled time of the stumps. The forecast isn't better for Day 2 but we all live in hope of at least some cricket on Day 2. Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test of IND vs BAN. Stay tuned as we bring all the updates you'll need for the day.
