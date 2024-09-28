IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Start of play delayed on Day 2 due to rain in Kanpur, frustration continues

India opted to bowl first in the hope that there would be some help for the seamers early on given it was overcast throughout the day and the rain was lurking around. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj wenyt wicketless in their first spells before Akash Deep broke the jinx with a couple of wickets. R Ashwin also chipped in with the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto but the batters were able to have their say and if the weather allows, India will hope for a much better outing on Day 2.