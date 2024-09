Follow us on Image Source : BCB/BCCI/INDIA TV IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates

IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: India aim to take lead beyond 400 after overnight rain in Chennai on Day 3

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: It was a classic case of India dominating the proceedings and tightening their group over the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Day 2. As many as 17 wickets fell on the second day of the Test match with Bangladesh getting all out for 149. The day started on a sound note for Bangladesh as they didn't waste much time in taking four remaining Indian wickets for just 37 runs. However, a top-order collapse didn't help their cause as they were shot out for a paltry score despite a rescue act from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan . Indian openers fell early yet again with the hosts losing three wickets before the stumps. However, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant did well to take India through to stumps and will be eyeing 100-150 more runs before the declaration comes into the picture. Follow all live updates of IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 3-