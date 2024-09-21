Saturday, September 21, 2024
     
  IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: India aim to take lead beyond 400 after overnight rain in Chennai on Day 3
IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: India aim to take lead beyond 400 after overnight rain in Chennai on Day 3

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: India's lead went past 300 on a sultry day in Chennai. There was an overnight shower and drizzle on Saturday morning in Chennai for much relief for the locals and the players and the first session might be crucial again as India look to extend their lead.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2024 9:37 IST
IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: India aim to take lead beyond 400 after overnight rain in Chennai on Day 3

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: It was a classic case of India dominating the proceedings and tightening their group over the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Day 2. As many as 17 wickets fell on the second day of the Test match with Bangladesh getting all out for 149. The day started on a sound note for Bangladesh as they didn't waste much time in taking four remaining Indian wickets for just 37 runs. However, a top-order collapse didn't help their cause as they were shot out for a paltry score despite a rescue act from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan. Indian openers fell early yet again with the hosts losing three wickets before the stumps. However, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant did well to take India through to stumps and will be eyeing 100-150 more runs before the declaration comes into the picture. Follow all live updates of IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 3-

Live updates :IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates

  • Sep 21, 2024 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    All set and done then! Pant and Gill are out in the middle

    Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are in the middle while Mehidy Hasan has the ball as India aim to extend the lead while Bangladesh look for some hope in the form of wickets - in cluster.

  • Sep 21, 2024 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Bangladesh bowlers get to bowl in overcast conditions once again

    Like the opening day, Bangladesh bowlers will be bowling again amid overcast and cloudy conditions and would fancy their chances getting a few wickets in the first session, however, the ball isn't as new now and Indian batters will be coming out swinging, especially Rishabh Pant.

  • Sep 21, 2024 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A bit of rain overnight but the match to start on time in Chennai

    It will be an on-time start in Chennai at 9:30 AM for the third day's play. There was overnight rain and a bit of drizzle on Saturday morning. The groundsmen had brought the covers but it's all gone and we are good to go for the start of the third day.

     

  • Sep 21, 2024 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Shubman Gill does well, need to build-on

    Shubman Gill looked a bit more assured and calculative in his approach in the second innings playing in the line of the ball while being able to maintain his shape as he scored 33 crucial runs after being gone for a blob on the opening day. Rishabh Pant came hard swinging and it seems that will be his approach as India eye adding 100-150 quick runs on Day 3 before the declaration comes into the picture.

     

  • Sep 21, 2024 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Indian top-order falters yet again

    Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell cheaply yet again as Bangladesh pacers made the new ball count in the second innings as well. Kohli was probably unlucky as he didn't feel that he edged but ultra-edge showed a little spike as he walked off. However, the senior statesmen will be eager to score runs in the second Test with a long Test season ahead.

  • Sep 21, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Jasprit Bumrah just keeps delivering

    Jasprit Bumrah these days almost feels like a well-oiled machine doing its job, taking wickets without a fuss, almost like wickets were made to be taken by him. Bumrah with another four-fer with support from Akash Deep helped India bundle out Bangladesh for just 149 runs. There was a little 51-run stand for Bangladesh with Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan keeping Indian bowlers at bay but it lasted only that long with Ravindra Jadeja accounting for both of them.

     

  • Sep 21, 2024 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh

    It's often said that Day 3 on most times is the moving day of a Test match but as it turned out, the second day was the one in the ongoing India vs Bangladesh clash. 17 wickets fell on the day as India tightened the screws over Bangladesh and are on their way to seal the first Test match as the lead is already above 300 for India. Can Bangladesh stage a comeback on Day 3 with the ball? Follow all the live updates of the third day of the IND vs BAN 1st Test-

