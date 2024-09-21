IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: India aim to take lead beyond 400 after overnight rain in Chennai on Day 3

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are in the middle while Mehidy Hasan has the ball as India aim to extend the lead while Bangladesh look for some hope in the form of wickets - in cluster.
Like the opening day, Bangladesh bowlers will be bowling again amid overcast and cloudy conditions and would fancy their chances getting a few wickets in the first session, however, the ball isn't as new now and Indian batters will be coming out swinging, especially Rishabh Pant.
It will be an on-time start in Chennai at 9:30 AM for the third day's play. There was overnight rain and a bit of drizzle on Saturday morning. The groundsmen had brought the covers but it's all gone and we are good to go for the start of the third day.
Shubman Gill looked a bit more assured and calculative in his approach in the second innings playing in the line of the ball while being able to maintain his shape as he scored 33 crucial runs after being gone for a blob on the opening day. Rishabh Pant came hard swinging and it seems that will be his approach as India eye adding 100-150 quick runs on Day 3 before the declaration comes into the picture.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell cheaply yet again as Bangladesh pacers made the new ball count in the second innings as well. Kohli was probably unlucky as he didn't feel that he edged but ultra-edge showed a little spike as he walked off. However, the senior statesmen will be eager to score runs in the second Test with a long Test season ahead.
Jasprit Bumrah these days almost feels like a well-oiled machine doing its job, taking wickets without a fuss, almost like wickets were made to be taken by him. Bumrah with another four-fer with support from Akash Deep helped India bundle out Bangladesh for just 149 runs. There was a little 51-run stand for Bangladesh with Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan keeping Indian bowlers at bay but it lasted only that long with Ravindra Jadeja accounting for both of them.
It's often said that Day 3 on most times is the moving day of a Test match but as it turned out, the second day was the one in the ongoing India vs Bangladesh clash. 17 wickets fell on the day as India tightened the screws over Bangladesh and are on their way to seal the first Test match as the lead is already above 300 for India. Can Bangladesh stage a comeback on Day 3 with the ball? Follow all the live updates of the third day of the IND vs BAN 1st Test-
