IND vs BAN 1st Test: After Shreyas Iyer's bail incident, Bangladesh face DRS drama in Chattogram

IND vs BAN 1st Test: The Indian Cricket team is enjoying its dominance over the Bangladesh side in the first Test of the two-match series in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. India smashed 258 runs in the second innings and gave a big target of 513 to Bangladesh as the Indian batters starred on Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill scored hundreds, respectively. Notably, Shakib Al Hasan's side faced a DRS drama when they sent an LBW review against Gill to the third umpire when the young Indian opener crossed his fifty.

The Indian openers portrayed a more expressive approach after Lunch on Day 3. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul took the Indian lead ahead. While the latter could not score much, the former went on to smash his maiden Test ton. Notably, Bangladesh moved upstairs to send an LBW appeal against Gill to the third umpire. The incident is of the 32nd over when India were at 111/1 and Gill was at 70*. Yasir Ali came to bowl his second over and hit Gill's pads. The on-field umpire called the decision as not out as the ball clearly looked to be hitting outside on impact. Bangladesh wanted to take a DRS and sent the appeal upstairs. But to add to Bangladesh's agony, the third umpire could not work on the home team's appeal as the ball tracking camera was not working. The umpire's call was upheld and Gill continued his onslaught.

Bail incident in first innings

Earlier in the first innings of the ongoing Test, Bangladesh tasted another piece of poor luck when Shreyas Iyer survived despite the ball hitting the stumps and the bail light turned on. The incident happened in the third session of Day 1, when Iyer was batting at 77 and Hossain bowled the 84th over. On the fourth ball of the over, Hossain bowled a good length delivery which came in and stayed a bit low as it beat the Indian batter and shaved the off stump. One of the bails also lighted up but still Iyer was given not out.

However, according to the Law 29.1 of the MCC Laws of cricket, a batter can be given out only when the bail has fully dislodged. It states that the wicket is considered broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground. Fortunately for Iyer, the bail did light up but it did not come off.

