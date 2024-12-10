IND vs AUS: Tickets for Day 1 of Boxing Day Test in Melbourne sold out with two weeks to go

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS tickets for Day 1 of 4th Test have been sold out at MCG

The five-match Test series between India and Australia is currently tied at 1-1 with the third Test scheduled to commence on December 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane. However, the excitement for the fourth Test is already on a new high with tickets for the opening day already sold out.

The fourth Test between the top two teams is set to start on December 26 and it is the traditional Boxing Day Test, a regular fixture in the Australian calendar since long. The capacity of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is a staggering 90,000 and all the tickets for the opening day have been sold.

Cricket Australia confirmed the development on Tuesday (December 10) morning while also stating that a few tickets will still be released for the public only a couple of days before the Test match. "All available public tickets for Day 1 of the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test have been sold. There will be a possible final release of a small number of public tickets on December 24 for non-members to get their seats," the tweet on X read.

At the same time, the response for the first two Tests in Perth and Adelaide was immense as well. The Optus Stadium in Perth witnessed almost full house on the first couple of days while the pink-ball Test in Adelaide drew a record crowd of 1,35012 across three days. A staggering 36,225 fans thronged the Adelaide Oval on the first day.

As far as the upcoming third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane is concerned, it is expected to be a near full house on the first day while most of the tickets for the second day have also been sold. With the third Test likely to be the clincher for either of the teams, the fans are extremely excited, more so due to India's miraculous victory at the venue last time they toured Down Under.