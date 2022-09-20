IND vs AUS: Run fest on cards? Will dew impact result? From pitch report to records, here's everything to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium | File Photo

The men in blue and Kangaroos are all set to battle it out in the first match of the 3-match T20 series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

India come into the series on the back of a disheartening exit from the Asia Cup. Australia, on the other hand, come on the back of a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand in the ODI series. Their last T20 series was against Sri Lanka which they won 2-1.

Before both the teams take the field on Tuesday, here's everything you need to know about the venue of the match.

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Pitch Report

The ground has a great batting strip, with the ball coming onto the bat, allowing batters to go for big hits more often than not. The pitch generally remains the same throughout the match. The spinners might get a bit of hold, but all in all, it should be a batting paradise.

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Will Toss Matter?

The venue has hosted five international T20s, and the team batting first has won the match two times as opposed to three times for the team chasing.

The pitch doesn't change much, but the presence of due in the 2nd innings might tempt the skippers to win the toss and bowl first.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 177

Average 2nd Inns scores: 170

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 211/4 by IND vs SL

Highest score chased: 211/4 by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended: 180/5 by NZ vs PAK

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav

Australia Squad

Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

