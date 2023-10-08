IND vs AUS: No Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav in India vs Australia clash as India call Shreyas Iyer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill missed out on being part of his first ODI World Cup match as he is down with dengue. The highest run-getter in 2023, Gill, has not travelled with the Indian team for the opening clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rohit Sharma stated at the toss that Gill did not recover in time for the game as the team waited till early morning on the game day.

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first in Chennai. India are playing Ishan Kishan who is set to open along with Sharma. The team has picked KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and have left out Suryakumar Yadav from this Chepauk track. "The conditions are there for the bowlers and the ball will turn as the game goes on, you need to understand what line and lengths to bowl and adjust accordingly. We played a lot of cricket before that, we played two good series before the warm-up games, we have covered all bases. Unfortunately, he (Shubman Gill) didn't recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn't recover. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit said at the toss.

Australia have left out Marcus Stoinis as he is suffering from a hamstring injury. Australia captain Cummins said at toss, "We'll bat first, looks like a good wicket. The sun is out and looks like a good afternoon to bat. We are in a really good spot, we have played quite a lot of cricket but we got a good balance of giving guys game time and keeping them fresh. Travis Head is on a couch in Adelaide, Abbott, Stoinis and Inglis miss out."

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's Playing XI:

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

