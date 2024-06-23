IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record, T20 World Cup 2024: India and Australia meet in crucial Super 8 clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Australia players ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash

IND vs AUS Preview: The high-flying Indian cricket team will take on mighty Australia in the crucial Super 8 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Gros Islet on Monday. India are on the verge of securing the semifinal berth after Australia's shock defeat against Afghanistan in their last match on Sunday.

India registered two easy wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their first two Super 8 games to take the lead in Group 1. Rohit Sharma's men now need only a point to confirm their place in the top four and even a loss against Australia keeps them alive in the contention.

On the other hand, Australia registered a big win over Bangladesh in their first Super 8 match but failed 21 runs short while chasing a 149-run target against Afghanistan in the second game. Australia now face a tough task to enter the semifinals having poor head-to-head record against the Men in Blue in T20Is.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 51

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Date & Time: Monday, June 24 at 08:30 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in T20Is:

India and Australia have always produced thrilling encounters on the biggest stage but the former dominate the head-to-head record in T20Is. India have won 19 of 31 T20I matches played against Australia, including a 4-1 series win at home in their last bilateral series in November-December 2023.

T20I Matches IND Won AUS Won No Result 31 19 11 1

In T20 World Cup history, India have won three of five T20I matches against Australia. In the last World Cup meeting, India chased down a 161-run target after Kohli's memorable 82* off 51 innings in Mohali in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

Matches in T20WC IND Won AUS Won No Result 5 3 2 0

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia predicted playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.