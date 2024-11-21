IND vs AUS, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia Test live streaming and telecast

IND vs AUS: The wait is over as India and Australia revive the biggest cricket rivalry in the first Test match starting on November 22 in Perth. Both teams are expected to produce their best performances to gain an early lead in the five-match Test series with the World Test Championship final spot on the cards.

India's shock 0-3 home Test series defeat against New Zealand has given Australia a slight upper hand going into the BGT 2024-25 but Pakistan also exploited the hosts in the recent ODI series at home to make it an event contest.

India are the current holders of the BGT having won the last two trips to Australia but are struggling to lock down their starting eleven for the Perth Test with captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Shubman Gill being ruled out.

IND vs AUS 1st Test live streaming and telecast

When is the IND vs AUS first Test starting?

The first Test match between India and Australia begins on Friday, November 22.

At what time does the IND vs AUS first Test match begin?

The India vs Australia first Test match will begin at 07:50 AM IST (10:20 AM Local Time).

IND vs AUS first Test match venue

The first Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Where can you watch the IND vs AUS first Test match live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs Australia first Test match on Star Sports 1 TV channel.

Where can you watch the IND vs AUS first Test live online in India?

The 1st Test match between India and Australia is available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users.

India vs Australia probable playing XIs:

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumran (c), Prasidh Krishna/Mohammed Siraj.

Australia XI: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnis Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.