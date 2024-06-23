IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Marsh in T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: India are set to face their rivals Australia in the crucial Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Gros Islet on June 24. Australia suffered a shock loss against Afghanistan in their last game and now face a potential elimination with a loss against India in the next game at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma's side registered a big win over Bangladesh in their last game to keep their unbeaten run on in the World Cup. India need just a point to reach the top four as they boost a superior net run rate in the Group 1 points table. India also boast a superior head-to-head record in T20Is against Australia and have won four of their last five encounters.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 51

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Date & Time: Monday, June 24 at 08:30 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), David Warner (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Virat Kohli: India's star batter scored a brilliant 37 runs against Bangladesh in the last match to show some glimpses of returning to form. Virat boasts a sensational record against Australia with the highest 794 runs in just 21 T20I innings at a strike rate of 143.84 with the help of eight fifties.

Marcus Stoinis: The experienced Australian all-rounder has been in excellent form with both bat and ball in this tournament. Stoinis has scored 167 runs at a strike rate of 168.68 and has taken eight wickets in just five innings so far.

IND vs AUS predicted playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia predicted playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.