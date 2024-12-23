IND vs AUS 4th Test: What to expect from pitch at MCG? Curator makes revelation ahead of Boxing Day Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With the series well poised at 1-1, India and Australia are set to play each other in the Boxing Day Test from December 26 onwards. The visitors had won the first Test by a massive margin of 295 runs before the hosts bounced back to win the second game by 10 wickets. India and Australia managed to draw the rain-hit third game at Gabba.

The caravan has now moved to Melbourne for the fourth Test, which will be extremely crucial for the series and for the World Test Championship final scenarios. All eyes are pinned on the pitch conditions for the Boxing Day Test, as they play a crucial role in cricket.

Melbourne Cricket Ground's curator, Matt Page, has revealed what the pitch can offer when the two teams take the centerstage on December 26.

The curator has revealed that the pitch will be assisting speedsters but the batters can do well if they see off the new ball. "Seven years ago, we were quite flat, we want to create exciting a contest and exciting Test matches, so we will leave more grass, that brings the bowlers into equation. But it is still good for batting once the new ball goes off. We keep 6mm grass and we would monitor that as we get in," Page said.

He stated that the decision to switch to bowler-friendly pitches was taken in 2017 after the MCG surface was deemed flat. "In 2017, we sat down as an organisation and discussed where we wanted to go and we agreed that it was about producing wickets for thrilling Test matches. It gives bowlers a chance to come into the game but also batters if they play well," he said.

"All quick bowlers get excited when they come here now although it is not as quick as Perth and Brisbane but we have managed to get some pace on it. Every wicket in Australia is different and we have also got our unique character," Page added.

He also stated that the surface is not likely to help the spinners. "Doesn't really break for spinners here and if you see long-format games over the last four to five years, you will see, it has been more seam-friendly than spin," Page observed.