IND vs AUS 4th Test, Live Cricket Score, Day 4, Latest Updates: Murphy gets Jadeja; IND 4 down

Hello & welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through all the latest updates throughout the game.

The big thing to look out for today would be if Virat Kohli can finally get those remaining 41 runs and end his century drought in Test cricket. India are still trailing by 191 runs and would want to use the mix of both caution and aggression.

We are about 45 minutes away from the action. See you soon.