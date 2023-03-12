IND vs AUS 4th Test, Live Cricket Score, Day 4, Latest Updates: Murphy gets Jadeja; IND 4 down

What happened there? Jadeja was looking to send anything and everything out of the park and now pays the price. Very uncharacteristic from him. Bharat is the new batter.
A commentator on air informs us that Shreyas Iyer complained of back pain yesterday and has been taken for scans.
Green was just there to facilitate the change of ends for Lyon. It will be Murphy and Nathan to start the attack from Australia. Spin from both ends and Smith might have just missed a trick here by not deploying Starc for just a brief 2-3 over spell.
Australia will start to panic a bit if India can wipe around 90 runs off the total in this session. If that happens, India could be looking to gain a sizeable lead, and we know anything can happen on Day 5 of a Test match.
Hello & welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through all the latest updates throughout the game.
The big thing to look out for today would be if Virat Kohli can finally get those remaining 41 runs and end his century drought in Test cricket. India are still trailing by 191 runs and would want to use the mix of both caution and aggression.
We are about 45 minutes away from the action. See you soon.
