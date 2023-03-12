Sunday, March 12, 2023
     
Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2023 10:04 IST
IND vs AUS - 4th Test, Day 4
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS - 4th Test, Day 4

IND vs AUS 4th Test, Live Cricket Score, Day 4, Latest Updates: Murphy gets Jadeja; IND 4 down

India finished Day 3 of the fourth and final Test at 289/3. Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant century followed by Virat Kohli's fifty and they both powered India to a big score. However, the hosts still trail the Aussies by 191 runs before the start of Day 4.

Live updates :IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4

  • Mar 12, 2023 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Jadeja Departs; Iyer Taken For Scans

    What happened there? Jadeja was looking to send anything and everything out of the park and now pays the price. Very uncharacteristic from him. Bharat is the new batter.

    A commentator on air informs us that Shreyas Iyer complained of back pain yesterday and has been taken for scans.

  • Mar 12, 2023 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Murphy and Lyon To Start

    Green was just there to facilitate the change of ends for Lyon. It will be Murphy and Nathan to start the attack from Australia. Spin from both ends and Smith might have just missed a trick here by not deploying Starc for just a brief 2-3 over spell.

  • Mar 12, 2023 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Let's Imagine!

    Australia will start to panic a bit if India can wipe around 90 runs off the total in this session. If that happens, India could be looking to gain a sizeable lead, and we know anything can happen on Day 5 of a Test match.

  • Mar 12, 2023 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Hello & Welcome

    Hello & welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through all the latest updates throughout the game.

    The big thing to look out for today would be if Virat Kohli can finally get those remaining 41 runs and end his century drought in Test cricket. India are still trailing by 191 runs and would want to use the mix of both caution and aggression. 

    We are about 45 minutes away from the action. See you soon.

