Monday, December 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 live score: India-Australia battle out for crucial series lead on final day at MCG

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 live score: India-Australia battle out for crucial series lead on final day at MCG

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 live score: India would be looking to take the best possible result out of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The visitors had to play catch-up for the majority of the game but have a slim chance of a victory on the final day.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 29, 2024 22:37 IST, Updated : Dec 30, 2024 4:30 IST
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5.
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5.

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 live score: India vs Australia Boxing Day Test, Scorecard, Playing XI, Latest updates

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 live score: India and Australia battle out on the final day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With the Aussies having a lead of 333, the hosts look to hand India a pretty challenging total. The visitors look for a magical win or a draw after playing catch-up for the majority of the game. With the series locked at 1-1, both teams look to give it their all for a crucial lead ahead of the final game in Sydney. Follow for the latest updates on the Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test.

Match Scorecard

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement