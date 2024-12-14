IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 weather report: Will rain affect the India-Australia match in Brisbane again?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Players, fans and viewers hope for a better day on Sunday in Brisbane from weather forecast point of view in the third Test

It was a disappointing out at the Gabba for all concerned with just 80 balls being bowled, that too all in the truncated session on Day 1 of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. India opted to bowl first deeming that the players would get swing, sideways movement and a get the ball to seam under helpful conditions but that didn't happen and Australian openers were solid during the 13.2 overs of play.

The rain washed out the rest of the day before the players had to return back to their hurt. However, they will have an opportunity to make amends while hoping for helpful conditions and clear weather and a better forecast helps in that regard.

As per Accuweather, during match hours on the second day of the Test match - December 15 - there is a morning shower on the radar at around 10 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). However, the forecast for the rest of the day does get better with the probability of precipitation going down from 51 per cent to 47, 36 and eventually 20 for the last five hours of play till around 6 PM local time (1:30 PM IST). The radar shows cloudy weather throughout the day after the morning shower but not much rain after that.

Weather.com too shows chances of rain reducing to below five per cent after starting at 18 and 12 for the first couple of hours at the start of the second day. In all likelihood, this could be the best forecast for a single day with the rain predicted to settle down on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and hence, both teams will be keen to get the most out of it on Sunday.

98 overs are scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 15 with the play starting 30 minutes early. So the plans are in place to compensate for loss of time, but for that rain has to stop and relent for the Indian bowlers to bowl consistently after finding their rhthm