Live IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score: India opt to bowl after winning the toss, make 3 changes; no Samson, Harshit India vs Australia Live: It hasn't been the greatest of Australia white-ball tours for India with three losses in five games so far, with one being washed out. A series is to be levelled by the Men in Blue on Sunday in Hobart, and Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be keen to improve their performances.

Hobart:

Australia vs India 3rd T20I, Live Score and Updates: India will be up against Australia in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday. It's a bright and sunny day in Hobart and the Men in Blue will be keen to have an improved performance with the bat, especially with how the last game in Melbourne went, with the ball flying everywhere and the Indian top-order getting skittled cheaply.

If India lose on Sunday, they can't win the series, with the opening game being washed out. Both teams will hope that Hobart offers much better conditions to bat and Suryakumar Yadav, in particular, will be hoping that toss goes his way. Australia, on the other hand, would be gunning for another series win, after the ODIs. Should be a cracker. Follow all the live updates.