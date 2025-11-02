Advertisement
  4. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score: India opt to bowl after winning the toss, make 3 changes; no Samson, Harshit

India vs Australia Live: It hasn't been the greatest of Australia white-ball tours for India with three losses in five games so far, with one being washed out. A series is to be levelled by the Men in Blue on Sunday in Hobart, and Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be keen to improve their performances.

Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
Hobart:

Australia vs India 3rd T20I, Live Score and Updates: India will be up against Australia in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday. It's a bright and sunny day in Hobart and the Men in Blue will be keen to have an improved performance with the bat, especially with how the last game in Melbourne went, with the ball flying everywhere and the Indian top-order getting skittled cheaply. 

If India lose on Sunday, they can't win the series, with the opening game being washed out. Both teams will hope that Hobart offers much better conditions to bat and Suryakumar Yadav, in particular, will be hoping that toss goes his way. Australia, on the other hand, would be gunning for another series win, after the ODIs. Should be a cracker. Follow all the live updates.

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Conditions have been bowler friendly in Australia

    It might be a huge factor in the upcoming five-match Ashes series but conditions have had a telling effect on the results in the white-ball series thus far. Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, everywhere it has been the same case and these are the Ashes venues. Can Hobart offer some respite for the batters?

  • 1:23 PM (IST)Nov 02, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and Australia

    India started well in Canberra, but the game was washed out. Melbourne was a debacle for the Indian batting line-up, with Josh Hazlewood running riot on a spicy wicket as Indian top-order faltered big time. Hobart might provide better conditions for batting and the Men in Blue will be keen to level the series against Australia sans Josh Hazlewood.

Top News

