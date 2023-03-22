IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav dismissed on golden duck for three consecutive times

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suryakumar falls on golden duck

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday dismissed on a golden duck for yet another time in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. India and Australia face each other in the third and final ODI of the game and India was given a 270-run target. Virat Kohli played a good hand before departing but Suryakumar, who came in at No.7 was out on the first ball.

Yadav was demoted down the order from No.4 to No.7 as India experimented with the batting order. Yadav played his first ball in the 36th over and was bowled on the first ball by Ashton Agar. This was his third consecutive golden duck in the series as he fell on the first ball in the two previous matches to Starc.

