IND vs AUS 3rd ODI pitch report: How will surface at Sydney Cricket Ground play in third clash?

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing three-game series between India and Australia. The two sides are slated to lock horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. It is worth noting that the game ahead is a dead rubber, as Australia has already won the series.
The Men in Yellow have been exceptional in the series, registering back-to-back victories against India, clinching the series. On the other hand, the Indian team has been unable to put in a good showing.
With two losses in a row, India will be hoping for a consolation win in the upcoming game, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash.
Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report
The surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring contest could be in for the fans on October 25, and the side winning the toss should opt to bat first in the conditions.
Sydney Cricket Ground - The Numbers Game
STATS - ODI
Total Matches - 168
Matches won batting first - 96
Matches won bowling first - 64
Average 1st innings Score - 224
Average 2nd innings Score - 189
Highest total recorded - 408/5 (50 Ovs) By RSA vs WI
Lowest total recorded - 63/10 (25.5 Ovs) By IND vs AUS
Highest score chased - 334/8 (49.2 Ovs) By AUS vs ENG
Lowest score defended - 101/9 (30 Ovs) By AUS vs WI
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
