IND vs AUS 3rd ODI pitch report: How will surface at Sydney Cricket Ground play in third clash? With India all set to take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series, let us have a look at the pitch report of the Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of the final ODI of the series between the two sides.

Sydney:

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing three-game series between India and Australia. The two sides are slated to lock horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. It is worth noting that the game ahead is a dead rubber, as Australia has already won the series.

The Men in Yellow have been exceptional in the series, registering back-to-back victories against India, clinching the series. On the other hand, the Indian team has been unable to put in a good showing.

With two losses in a row, India will be hoping for a consolation win in the upcoming game, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash.

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report

The surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring contest could be in for the fans on October 25, and the side winning the toss should opt to bat first in the conditions.

Sydney Cricket Ground - The Numbers Game

STATS - ODI

Total Matches - 168

Matches won batting first - 96

Matches won bowling first - 64

Average 1st innings Score - 224

Average 2nd innings Score - 189

Highest total recorded - 408/5 (50 Ovs) By RSA vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 63/10 (25.5 Ovs) By IND vs AUS

Highest score chased - 334/8 (49.2 Ovs) By AUS vs ENG

Lowest score defended - 101/9 (30 Ovs) By AUS vs WI

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Also Read: