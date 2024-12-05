IND vs AUS 2nd Test weather report: Will rain affect the day-night Test in Adelaide?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Adelaide will play host to India and Australia for the second Test starting Friday, December 6

India will be up against Australia in the second Test in Adelaide, a day-night fixture, starting Friday, December 6. It was unexpected and came out of nowhere but India will have their tails up after the performance in Perth last week, well even before that. It has been long! After the pasting against New Zealand, missing a couple of key members of the Test team, India almost were destined to doom in the series opener against Australia but Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli took it upon themselves as India bullied Australia in their own backyard.

However, the pink-ball Test has always been an Achilles Heel for India in the past. India have had a good break to prepare with the pink ball, had a one-day practice match in Canberra where the bowlers and the batters got a good hit out. The evening session with the shiny pink ball will once again be in the spotlight because it is where the games have literally 'swung' from one team to another because of the lateral movement under lights and this time the weather on the opening day has also grabbed the headlines after what the Adelaide curator said two days out from the Test match.

As per Accuweather, there is a light morning shower on the horizon in the South of Australia. But as the day progresses, the forecast doesn't show much rain. It will be cloudy or partly cloudy throughout the day with the sun trying hard to peep through. The temperatures will oscillate between 23 and 32 degrees throughout the day. The overcast weather and the lowering temperature will ensure assistance to the pacers in the final session every day, especially during the twilight.

The weather gets bright and sunny Saturday onwards and since it's pink-ball, the match is likely to get completed earlier and the result is very much on the cards.