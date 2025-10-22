IND vs AUS 2nd ODI pitch report: How will surface at Adelaide Oval play in second clash? IND vs AUS 2nd ODI pitch report: India will be looking to bounce back in the second ODI after having suffered defeat in the series opener at the Perth Stadium. The second contest will take place at the Adelaide Oval. Here is all you need to know about the venue.

India and Australia are all set to face each other in the second ODI of the three-match series in Adelaide as the Men in Blue look to bounce back from their opening match defeat.

India lost the rain-hit first ODI at the Perth Stadium after the weather played a major role in deciding the outcome of the game. India were restricted to 136/9 in the reduced 26 overs after the overs were cut mid-innings due to the downpour.

The Aussies were handed a paltry total of 131 from 26 overs, which they chased down without much of an issue with seven wickets in hand and 23 balls to spare.

The fixture had also marked the return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom played their first international after seven months. It was also the beginning of the ODI captaincy era of Shubman Gill. However, all three had underwhelming outings. Kohli was dismissed for a duck, while Rohit and Gill scored eight and 10, respectively, in the opener.

The visitors will now look to bounce back from the defeat they suffered in the opener in Adelaide. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the surface at the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Oval pitch report

The Adelaide Oval pitch offers strong pace and bounce to the speedsters, and it is often the case on Australian surfaces. Meanwhile, there is enough in it for the batters to play their strokes and score through the line.

Adelaide Oval - The Numbers Game

STATS - ODI

Total Matches - 94

Matches won batting first - 49

Matches won bowling first - 43

Average 1st innings Score - 225

Average 2nd innings Score - 197

Highest total recorded - 369/7 (50 Ovs) By AUS vs PAK

Lowest total recorded - 70/10 (26.3 Ovs) By AUS vs NZ

Highest score chased - 303/9 (49.4 Ovs) By SL vs ENG

Lowest score defended - 140/10 (49 Ovs) By PAK vs WI

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett